Russia says it is taking steps to lower dependence on U.S., dollar

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is working on ways to lower its dependence on the United States and the dollar system, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday, addressing the issue of U.S. sanctions, Russian news agencies reported.

“We are already drawing conclusions, doing all necessary not to depend on those countries that are acting that way with their international partners,” Interfax quoted Lavrov as saying. Speaking during a visit to Sarajevo, Lavrov also said that new U.S. sanctions undermine global trust in the U.S. dollar.