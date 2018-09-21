FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 11:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia says it is taking steps to lower dependence on U.S., dollar

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is working on ways to lower its dependence on the United States and the dollar system, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday, addressing the issue of U.S. sanctions, Russian news agencies reported.

FILE PHOTO: A woman counts U.S. dollar bills at her home in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 28, 2018. Picture taken August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/File Photo

“We are already drawing conclusions, doing all necessary not to depend on those countries that are acting that way with their international partners,” Interfax quoted Lavrov as saying. Speaking during a visit to Sarajevo, Lavrov also said that new U.S. sanctions undermine global trust in the U.S. dollar.

