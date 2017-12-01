FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Russia envoy cancels trip saying Russian officials won't meet him
#World News
December 1, 2017 / 3:05 PM / in an hour

U.S. Russia envoy cancels trip saying Russian officials won't meet him

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman has been forced to cancel a planned trip to Russia’s Far East next week because senior regional officials could not find time to meet him, the U.S. Embassy to Russia said in a statement on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. new ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman walks after presenting diplomatic credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Pavel Golovkin/Pool

The United States has a consulate in Vladivostok in the Russian Far East and the embassy said his planned visit was part of a series of trips to places where the U.S. hoped to resume consular operations which were suspended earlier this year amid a diplomatic dispute.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
