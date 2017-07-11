FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Senior U.S., Russian diplomats to meet in Washington next week
July 11, 2017 / 7:18 PM / a month ago

Senior U.S., Russian diplomats to meet in Washington next week

1 Min Read

U.S. Under Secretary of State Thomas Shannon speaks to media after a meeting with Japan's National Security Council head Shotaro Yachi (not in picture) at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan June 13, 2017.Issei Kato

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon will meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in Washington next week, the State Department spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The meeting is set for Monday. Russia canceled an earlier meeting between the two senior diplomats last month after the United States added 38 individuals and organizations to its list of those sanctioned over Russian activities in Ukraine.

"We're pleased to have the meeting on the books," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters on Tuesday.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Andrew Hay

