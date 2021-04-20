Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

U.S. ambassador to Russia to return to Washington this week for consultations: RIA

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: U.S. ambassador to Russia John Sullivan speaks with journalists in Moscow, Russia January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Washington’s envoy in Moscow John Sullivan said he would travel to the United States this week for consultations, after the Kremlin suggested that he do so amid a diplomatic crisis between the two countries, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

It quoted Sullivan as saying he was planning to return to Russia within a few weeks, before a possible summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow

