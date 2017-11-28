Russian envoy to U.S. to inspect San Francisco consulate: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow’s ambassador to the United States will inspect the Russian consulate in San Francisco, from which staff has been expelled, on a visit to California later this month, the Russian embassy to the United States said on Tuesday, according to the news agency RIA.

Russian staff left the consulate in September after Washington ordered Moscow to vacate some of its diplomatic properties, part of a series of tit-for-tat actions as relations soured between the two countries.

U.S. officials have since occupied administrative parts of the compound, and Russia has threatened retaliation over what it has said are illegal and disrespectful acts.

“From Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, Ambassador (Anatoly) Antonov will visit the state of California,” RIA quoted the embassy as saying.

The embassy said the trip will also include meetings with experts and business people, RIA reported.