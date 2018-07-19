FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 3:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. homeland security chief: America must prepare for more Russian meddling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Thursday said the United States needed to be prepared for an attempt by Russia to interfere in elections in all 50 U.S. states this year, adding that there was no question Moscow interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential contest.

FILE PHOTO: Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen speaks before introducing U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during a visit to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Donald Trump this week has struggled to quiet an uproar over his failure to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow’s meddling when the two leaders met in Helsinki on Monday.

Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
