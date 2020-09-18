Vehicle intercepted breaching U.S. ambassador's residence in Moscow, spokeswoman says

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian national in a vehicle breached the perimeter of the U.S. Ambassador’s residence in Moscow on Friday, an embassy spokeswoman said in a statement, adding that he was intercepted by embassy personnel and passed on to authorities.
There were no injuries and Ambassador John Sullivan was not in the building at the time, spokeswoman Rebecca Ross said.
Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Toby Chopra
