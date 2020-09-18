Vehicle intercepted breaching U.S. ambassador's residence in Moscow, spokeswoman says

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan takes off his protective face mask outside the verdict hearing of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was detained and accused of espionage, in Moscow, Russia June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian national in a vehicle breached the perimeter of the U.S. Ambassador’s residence in Moscow on Friday, an embassy spokeswoman said in a statement, adding that he was intercepted by embassy personnel and passed on to authorities.

There were no injuries and Ambassador John Sullivan was not in the building at the time, spokeswoman Rebecca Ross said.