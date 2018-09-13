FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 13, 2018 / 3:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. energy secretary tells Russia not to use energy as weapon

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry told his Russian counterpart in a meeting in Moscow on Thursday that the Trump administration welcomes competition with Russia, but Moscow can no longer use energy as economic weapon, a U.S. Energy Department spokeswoman said.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak (R) and U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry enter a hall during a meeting in Moscow, Russia September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Perry made clear to Russia Energy Minister Alexander Novak that competition with Russia on oil and gas markets across Europe, Asia and elsewhere is welcomed, spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes said in a release after the two officials met.

Russian state energy company Gazprom has in the past cut off gas to Ukraine, and onward to Western Europe, during price disputes in deep winter, and imposed bans on customers reselling gas to other countries.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.