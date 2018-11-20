World News
November 20, 2018 / 9:16 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Facebook sued by Russian firm linked to woman charged by U.S. special counsel

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - A Russia-based news company whose accountant was indicted by the U.S. special counsel investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election sued Facebook Inc (FB.O) in a federal court on Tuesday, claiming that its Facebook page was improperly removed.

The Federal Agency of News LLC and its sole shareholder, Evgeniy Aubarev, filed the lawsuit against Facebook in the federal court in the Northern District of California, seeking damages and an injunction to prevent Facebook from blocking its account.

Reporting by Nathan Layne and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.