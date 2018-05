MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that he may meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the G20 in Argentina, Interfax news agency reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov enters a hall for a meeting with his Austrian counterpart Karin Kneissl in Moscow, Russia April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“Everything is possible,” Lavrov was quoted as saying ahead of the G20, which is due to take place on May 20-21.