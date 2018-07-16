FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 8:58 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany: We can no longer fully rely on U.S. White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s foreign minister said on Monday Europe could not rely on Donald Trump and needed to close ranks after the U.S. president called the European Union a “foe” with regard to trade.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas arrives for a meeting in Vienna, Austria July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

“We can no longer completely rely on the White House,” Heiko Maas told the Funke newspaper group. “To maintain our partnership with the USA we must readjust it. The first clear consequence can only be that we need to align ourselves even more closely in Europe.”

He added: “Europe must not let itself be divided however sharp the verbal attacks and absurd the tweets may be.”

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

