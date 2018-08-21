Russia denies Microsoft allegations it targeted U.S. think tanks: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian authorities deny allegations from Microsoft that hackers linked to Russia’s government tried to target the websites of two right-wing U.S. think-tanks, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

The software giant said it had thwarted the Russia-linked attempts last week, which it suggested showed Moscow was broadening its attacks in the build-up to November elections.

Interfax cited an unnamed Russian diplomatic source on Tuesday as describing Microsoft’s allegations as part of a political game.

“Microsoft is playing political games,” it cited the source as saying. “The (mid-term U.S.) elections have not happened yet, but there are already allegations.”

Microsoft was acting like a prosecutor rather than a private company, Interfax quoted the source as adding.