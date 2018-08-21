FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 4:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Microsoft president: Russians targeting all political sides - MSNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There is no evidence that the latest Russian hacking attacks against U.S. Senate offices or American-based think tanks were successful, Microsoft Corp’s Brad Smith said on Tuesday, adding that the hackers are targeting “everyone across the political spectrum.”

Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief legal officer, also said in an interview with MSNBC that the company had “no doubt” that the Russian hacking group behind the attack - known as Fancy Bear - was the same one that targeted “every major presidential candidate last spring in France.”

Reporting by Christopher Bing; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

