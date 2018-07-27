FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
July 27, 2018 / 2:22 PM / in an hour

No U.S. policy changes came out of Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki: Mattis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - No policy changes came out of last week’s summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday, adding he had also not been given new direction on Syria.

FILE PHOTO: President Donald Trump walks in with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis as they arrive to attend the multilateral meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels, July 11, 2018. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool via REUTERS

“I have talked immediately after the Helsinki summit — both the (White House) chief of staff and the national security adviser, called me,” Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon. “There have been no policy changes that have come out of it.”

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.