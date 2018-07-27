No U.S. policy changes came out of Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki: Mattis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - No policy changes came out of last week’s summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday, adding he had also not been given new direction on Syria.

FILE PHOTO: President Donald Trump walks in with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis as they arrive to attend the multilateral meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Brussels, July 11, 2018. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool via REUTERS

“I have talked immediately after the Helsinki summit — both the (White House) chief of staff and the national security adviser, called me,” Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon. “There have been no policy changes that have come out of it.”