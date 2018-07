MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin would be comfortable holding a one-on-one meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at their upcoming summit in Helsinki, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to U.S. President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria//File Photo

Putin may start the summit with a meeting with Trump if Washington confirms that, Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

The Kremlin said Putin did not plan to meet U.S. lawmakers who are visiting Russia this week.