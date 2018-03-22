FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 22, 2018 / 10:13 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Breakthrough in U.S.-Russia ties long way off: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday warned against talking about a breakthrough in Russia-U.S. relations despite a possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Let’s not talk about any breakthroughs; firstly we should talk about as a starting point getting a dialogue going. We have a long way to go before any breakthrough,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a daily conference call.

Trump on Tuesday congratulated Putin on his re-election and said they would likely meet soon as relations between the two countries grow more strained over allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. electoral system.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.