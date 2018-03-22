Breakthrough in U.S.-Russia ties long way off: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday warned against talking about a breakthrough in Russia-U.S. relations despite a possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Let’s not talk about any breakthroughs; firstly we should talk about as a starting point getting a dialogue going. We have a long way to go before any breakthrough,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a daily conference call.

Trump on Tuesday congratulated Putin on his re-election and said they would likely meet soon as relations between the two countries grow more strained over allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. electoral system.