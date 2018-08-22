Kremlin, before meeting with Trump adviser, asks if U.S. wants better ties

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it needed to understand if there was political will in Washington to cooperate with Russia as it prepared for a meeting between U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton and his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev.

FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral during the soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

The two men are due to meet in Geneva for talks on Thursday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that President Vladimir Putin had met his Security Council on Wednesday to discuss problems in relations with the United States ahead of the meeting.