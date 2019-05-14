Kremlin says U.S. has not offered a Putin-Trump G20 meeting despite Trump statement

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov waits before a welcoming ceremony attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the United States had not made any formal proposal for U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet on the sidelines of a gathering of the G20 in Japan next month.

Trump said on Monday that he would meet Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20.

“We have noted the statement,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call, saying such statements had been made before, but that there had been no talks about such a meeting let alone an agreement about one.

Peskov noted that the last planned meeting between Putin and Trump had been canceled at Washington’s initiative.