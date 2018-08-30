FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 9:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia says working to set up Lavrov-Pompeo meeting: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it was working to set up a meeting between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, the Interfax news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil in Moscow, Russia August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The agenda for a possible meeting was being discussed, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying.

The General Assembly starts in New York on Sept. 18.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn

