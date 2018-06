MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov could meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in August in Singapore, RIA news agency reported on Thursday citing a source at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his counterpart from Mozambique Jose Pacheco in Moscow, Russia May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A possible meeting is being discussed, RIA said, providing no further details.