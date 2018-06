MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke by telephone on Monday and discussed Syria and problems of the Korean peninsula, the Russia’s foreign ministry said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his counterpart from Mozambique Jose Pacheco in Moscow, Russia May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

They also spoke about the schedule of political contacts between Moscow and Washington in the nearest future and bilateral relations, the ministry said in a statement.