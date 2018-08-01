Russia's Lavrov will not meet U.S. Pompeo this week - RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not meet on the sidelines of an ASEAN meeting this week, RIA agency citied a source in the Russian delegation.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a press conference at the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom at the State Department in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski/File Photo

Earlier on Wednesday the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement it was trying to set up a meeting between Lavrov and Pompeo in Singapore during the ASEAN gathering.

However, the schedules of Lavrov and Pompeo do not allow a meeting this week, the source said. “It was decided to work out other opportunities for the meeting,” the source told RIA.