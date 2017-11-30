FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lavrov: little difference between policies of Trump and Obama - RIA
November 30, 2017 / 5:55 AM / in 31 minutes

Russia's Lavrov: little difference between policies of Trump and Obama - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The actions of U.S. President Donald Trump’s team are similar to the policies of his predecessor Barack Obama, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview, state-run RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with U.N. special envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura in Moscow, Russia November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin - UP1EDBO0YMMYG

“Unfortunately, many actions of Donald Trump’s team are inertial and, in fact, are little different from the line of Barack Obama,” RIA quoted Lavrov as saying in the interview with Italian newspaper Libero.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

