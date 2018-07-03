FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 9:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russian's Lavrov hopes visiting U.S. lawmakers will help mend ties: agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told a delegation of U.S. lawmakers he hoped their visit to Moscow would help restore relations between the two legislatures, Interfax news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his counterpart from Mozambique Jose Pacheco in Moscow, Russia May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

The U.S. lawmakers are in Russia in the build-up to a planned summit in Helsinki between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, TASS news agency reported.

“I hope your visit will be a symbol of restoring relations between the two parliaments,” Lavrov told them during a meeting, Interfax said.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing Maria Tsvetkova

