FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 20, 2018 / 7:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. lawmakers planning new Russia visit: Ifax cites Russian envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A group of U.S. lawmakers are planning to visit Russia again following a rare trip to Moscow by Republican members of Congress this month, Interfax news agency cited Russia’s ambassador to the United States as saying on Friday.

Russian ambassador Anatoly Antonov was cited by Interfax as saying there was little chance of a trip by Russian lawmakers to the United States before congressional elections in November.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.