April 9, 2018 / 12:53 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Russia's Rusal debt removed from MarketAxess bond trading platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Debt issued by Russian company Rusal has been removed from bond trading platform MarketAxess after it was included in a new round of U.S. sanctions against Moscow.

FILE PHOTO: Aluminium ingots are seen stored at the foundry shop of the Rusal Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, July 27, 2016. Picture taken July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

MarketAxess, one of the largest multi-dealer platforms for bonds trading in the world, along with Tradeweb and Bloomberg, confirmed the move to Reuters through an spokesman on Monday.

Russian stock indexes, the rouble and shares in several major Russian companies fell sharply on Monday as investors took fright after a new round of U.S. sanctions against Moscow.

Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sujata Rao

