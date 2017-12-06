FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian lawmakers vote to bar entry to reporters of U.S. media
December 6, 2017 / 8:10 AM / in 2 hours

Russian lawmakers vote to bar entry to reporters of U.S. media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The State Duma lower house of Russia’s parliament voted on Wednesday to bar correspondents of U.S. mass media, including The Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, from attending its sessions, the Interfax news agency reported.

A cameraman films a morning session at the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

On Tuesday, these two media outlets were officially designated as “foreign agents” by Russia’s justice ministry, a move aimed at complicating their work in retaliation for what Moscow says is unacceptable U.S. pressure on Russian media.

Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
