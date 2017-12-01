FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian parliament to discuss ban on access for U.S. media: RIA
#World News
December 1, 2017 / 10:02 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Russian parliament to discuss ban on access for U.S. media: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian lawmakers are to discuss a proposal to bar representatives of U.S. media organizations from accessing the lower house of parliament, RIA news agency quoted the chair of one of the chamber’s committees as saying.

Policemen stand guard in Red Square near the Kremlin wall before the events, dedicated to the upcoming Final Draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, in Moscow, Russia November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Olga Savastyanova, who chairs the chamber’s rules and regulations committee, said the step would be retaliation for U.S. actions towards Russian media, the agency reported.

Savastyanova said the lower house will consider the measure next week, according to RIA.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Christian Lowe

