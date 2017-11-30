FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 30, 2017 / 10:54 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Russian PM says U.S.-Russia ties at low ebb but Trump 'friendly'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that U.S.-Russia ties were the worst he could recall, but that U.S. President Donald Trump struck him as a friendly person keen to establish positive working contacts with Russia.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visit the Resurrection New Jerusalem Monastery at Istra, outside Moscow, Russia November 15, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Medvedev, who met Trump in Manila this month, said in a televised interview that relations between the two countries were terrible, but that there was still a chance to improve them.

He also accused U.S. politicians of playing the “Russia card” to achieve their own aims and influence Trump’s attitude towards Russia.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh/Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
