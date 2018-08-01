FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 11:17 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Lavrov-Pompeo meeting complicated by schedule issues: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A possible meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is being complicated by “difficulties with matching their schedules”, RIA news agency said on Wednesday, citing a source in Russia’s foreign ministry.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reacts ahead of a joint news conference of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier on Wednesday it was trying to set up a meeting between Lavrov and Pompeo in Singapore on the sidelines of an ASEAN meeting this week.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Catherine Evans

