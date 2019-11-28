Kremlin: Macron says he is ready for dialogue on Putin's missile proposal

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Russia's President Vladimir Putin, at his summer retreat of the Bregancon fortress on the Mediterranean coast, near the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, southern France, on August 19, 2019. Gerard Julien/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that French President Emmanuel Macron had told Moscow he was ready to discuss a Russian proposal to impose a moratorium on the deployment of missiles in Europe, Interfax news agency reported.

Russia has proposed a moratorium on the deployment of short and intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe after the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) banning such a move formally ended in August.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin may discuss the proposal at talks in Paris on Dec. 9, the TASS news agency reported.