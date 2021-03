FILE PHOTO: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following a meeting with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Doha, Qatar March 11, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday said Moscow would retaliate should the United States deploy ground-based missiles in Japan, the Interfax news agency reported.