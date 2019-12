FILE PHOTO: Allseas' deep sea pipe laying ship Solitaire lays pipes for Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Stine Jacobsen/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Swiss-Dutch company Allseas Group said it has no plans to resume laying pipes for Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Monday.

Russia said it has its own vessel to complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany after Washington placed sanctions on the project.