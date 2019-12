FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council in Moscow, Russia December 27, 2019. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his German counterpart Angela Merkel agreed to further support the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project in a phone call on Sunday, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Merkel also agreed there was a need to boost political and diplomatic efforts to solve the Libyan crisis, while the two leaders welcomed the prisoner swap in Ukraine, which took place earlier on Sunday.