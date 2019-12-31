Hard to predict when Nord Stream 2 will be finished - Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov listens during Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - No one can predict when Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is going to be completed, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a daily conference call on Tuesday.

Swiss-Dutch company Allseas Group suspended laying pipes for the project after Washington placed sanctions on Nord Stream 2. Russia has said its own vessel can complete the construction of this pipeline to Germany.

Before the sanctions, Russian officials had said the pipeline would be up and running before or around the middle of 2020.