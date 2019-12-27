Commodities
December 27, 2019 / 7:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia can complete Nord Stream 2 within a few months: energy minister

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A pipelayer machine works at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia, June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia can complete construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas project within a few months as it has pipe-laying vessels needed to build the pipeline, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya24 TV channel aired on Friday.

Nord Stream 2 is in the spotlight after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sanctions last week on the project and a Swiss-Dutch firm involved in laying the pipe suspended work on it.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
