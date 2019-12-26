Russia can finish Nord Stream 2 within couple of months: Ifax cites Novak

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak speaks with the media outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia can finish the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany within a couple of months, Interfax cited Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying.

President Vladimir Putin said Russia has a “pipe-laying vessel” to complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2, Kommersant daily reported citing unnamed sources on Thursday, following sanctions imposed by Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sanctions last week on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline designed by Moscow to bypass Ukraine and increase gas supplies via the Baltic Sea to Germany, Russia’s biggest energy customer.