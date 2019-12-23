Commodities
December 23, 2019 / 11:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia PM orders government to draw up countermeasures to U.S. sanctions on Nord Stream 2: Ifax

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev speaks during an annual interview to Russian TV channels in Moscow, Russia December 5, 2019. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has ordered his government to work out retaliatory measures following U.S. sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a bill on Friday that included legislation imposing sanctions on companies laying pipes for Nord Stream 2, which seeks to double gas export capacity along the existing Nord Stream 1 pipeline route to Germany.

