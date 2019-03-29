U.S. readying new sanctions on Russia in retaliation for 2018 nerve-agent attack in UK: Bloomberg

National flags of Russia and the U.S. fly at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

(Reuters) - The White House has received a package of new sanctions on Russia in retaliation for the 2018 nerve-agent attack on a former Russian spy in the UK, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources.

United States officials at the Treasury and State departments have vetted the sanctions and are awaiting approval from the White House to issue them, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment.