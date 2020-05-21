Trump says Russia did not adhere to Open Skies treaty

U.S. President Donald Trump approaches reporters as he departs on travel to Ypsilanti, Michigan from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he has a good relationship with Russia but Moscow did not adhere to the Open Skies treaty allowing unarmed surveillance flights over member countries.

Russia was caught doing a lot of bad things, but he believes it will work out, Trump told reporters as he left the White House to visit flood-hit Michigan. The United States announced its intention on Thursday to withdraw from the 35-nation treaty.