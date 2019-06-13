World News
June 13, 2019 / 8:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russian lawmaker says Poland could be targeted if Russia is attacked: Interfax

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov said on Thursday that Washington’s plans to deploy spy drones and send troops to Poland are a concern to Moscow, and that Poland could be hit with a retaliatory strike if Russia were attacked, Interfax reported.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump promised Polish President Andrzej Duda that he would deploy 1,000 U.S. troops to Poland, a step sought by Warsaw to deter potential aggression from Russia.

Reporting by Polina Devitt and Andrew Osborn; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below