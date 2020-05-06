U.S.'s Pompeo, Russia's Lavrov discussed arms control issues: U.S. State Department

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is seen after a joint news conference with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto in the House of the Estates in Helsinki, Finland March 3, 2020. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the next steps on arms control issues in a call with his Russian counterpart on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said in a statement but gave no other details.

In a call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov last month, Pompeo had said any future arms control talks needed to include China. The two on Wednesday also discussed global response efforts to the novel coronavirus, the department said.