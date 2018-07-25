Moscow, on U.S. stance on Crimea, says knows worth of such declarations

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday dismissed U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo comments that Washington refuses to recognize Russia’s claim of sovereignty over Ukraine’s Crimea.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends a news conference after a meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Moscow, Russia March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“We know the worth of such momentous declarations,” ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Facebook account.

She highlighted that the Paris agreement on climate change as well as the deal over the Iranian nuclear program had been the U.S. official stance under President Barack Obama but President Donald Trump “has decided in a different way”.