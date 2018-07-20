FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 20, 2018 / 5:38 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Trump, Putin discussed Syria crisis, returning refugees: Pompeo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed resolving the crisis in Syria and how to return refugees who fled the war-torn country during their Monday meeting, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

Pompeo also said he welcomed upcoming talks between Trump and Putin in Washington. “I’m happy that the two leaders of two very important countries are continuing to meet,” Pompeo told reporters as he visited the United Nations to discuss North Korea.

“There was a discussion between President Trump and President Putin about the resolution in Syria and how we might get the refugees back,” he said. “It’s important to the world that at the right time through a voluntary mechanism these refugees are able to return to their home country.”

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.