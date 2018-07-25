U.S. calls on Russia to end Crimea occupation: Pompeo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States refuses to recognize Russia’s claim of sovereignty over Ukraine’s Crimea and called on Moscow to end its occupation of the peninsula, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a press briefing at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid /File Photo

“The United States rejects Russia’s attempted annexation of Crimea and pledges to maintain this policy until Ukraine’s territorial integrity is restored,” Pompeo said in a statement. “The United States calls on Russia to respect the principles to which it has long claimed to adhere and to end its occupation of Crimea.”