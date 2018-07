WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a call on Tuesday, discussed the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting as well as Syria and North Korea, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo participates in a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and members of congress in the Cabinet Room about immigration at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis - RC1C46802A00 - RC1381C95DE0

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin plan to meet July 16 in Helsinki.