Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a flower laying ceremony at the monument to the soldiers of the Russian Expeditionary Force engaged in France during the World War One, in Paris, France, November 11, 2018. Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin talked to his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in Paris on Sunday, Russian news agencies cited Putin as saying.

Putin, who attended Armistice commemorations in the French capital, said the conversation was good, RIA reported.