FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet at a short working lunch in the Elysee Palace in Paris on Nov. 11, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

Putin and Trump are expected to meet for longer, more comprehensive talks at a summit of the Group of 20 nations in Argentina at the end of the month.