MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he hoped Moscow’s relations with Washington would improve, but that the ball was in the United States’ court, the Interfax news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a joint news conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

“I hope (an improvement in ties) also takes place. At any rate, we are ready for it. I think the ball is in the Americans’ court,” Putin was quoted as saying by Interfax.